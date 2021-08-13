State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 265 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,156,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SAFT opened at $81.70 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.