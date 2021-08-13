State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $52.46 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.