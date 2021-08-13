State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

