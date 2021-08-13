State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 399,800 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $137,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 63,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 281,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of PG traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.