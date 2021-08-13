State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,235,100 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1,086.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $42,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

