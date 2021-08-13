State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 8,200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $47,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

LLY traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $264.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,284. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

