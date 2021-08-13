State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Athene accounts for approximately 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 2.04% of Athene worth $263,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

ATH traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 704,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,248. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

