Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 1,535 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,665. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

