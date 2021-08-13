Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

