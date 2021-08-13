Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 3,931 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.08. 32,284,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,884,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

