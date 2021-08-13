Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases Shares of 975 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.52 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

