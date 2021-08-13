Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2.91 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00150956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,487.44 or 0.99984697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00861855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

