Stephenson National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,337. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.20.

