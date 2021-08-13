Stephenson National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,349,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 298,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

