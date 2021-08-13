Stephenson National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 580,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

