Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $456,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

