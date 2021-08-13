Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,959. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87.

