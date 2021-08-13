Stephenson National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after buying an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 469,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,331,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,474,000 after buying an additional 285,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 867,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,827. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

