StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 465,517 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $314,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in StepStone Group by 223.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.