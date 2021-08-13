STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $255.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $217.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

STE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STE stock opened at $218.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

