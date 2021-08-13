Steven Worth Buys 5,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

