Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $70.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 424,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,823. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

