Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,128 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,424% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $50.81 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,098,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

