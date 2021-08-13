Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,331. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $706.54 million, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.