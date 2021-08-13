StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

CVE SVI opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -56.00. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.67.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

