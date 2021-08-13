StormX Price Hits $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $295.73 million and approximately $38.14 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.00896239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00115579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

