Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

