Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Sunrun by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 85.3% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

