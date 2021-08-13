Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,852,000. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $88.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

