Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

