Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 1,209 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total transaction of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,671.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,336. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,839.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

