Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 6,810 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

