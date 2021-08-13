Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $239,000 in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Trinseo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSE. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

