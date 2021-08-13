Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

