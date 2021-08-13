Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $48,779.78 and $49.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

