Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 12-Month High at $351.00

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.55), with a volume of 186081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.39).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KETL. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Strix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Get Strix Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £742.35 million and a PE ratio of 31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.