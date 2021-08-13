Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $52,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

