Sturgeon Ventures LLP Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of -341.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.31 and a 1-year high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

