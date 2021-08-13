Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases 1,176 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 2.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.78. 38,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,271. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

