Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

