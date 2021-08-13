Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 257 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $193.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

