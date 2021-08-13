Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 550 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

