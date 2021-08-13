Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 2,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.