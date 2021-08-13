SUN (old) Price Tops $0.0266 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002207 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00139507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014896 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

