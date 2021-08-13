Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

