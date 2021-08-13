Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teresa Deluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

