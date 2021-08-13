SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

SIVB stock opened at $590.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $566.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,095,000 after purchasing an additional 135,153 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

