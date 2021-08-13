Swingby Market Capitalization Achieves $23.52 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $846,997.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00138235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,658,434 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.