T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.48

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.48 and last traded at $217.19, with a volume of 576891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

