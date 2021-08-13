TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.93).

TEG stock opened at €29.09 ($34.22) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €28.89 ($33.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

